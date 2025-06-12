“Ukraine above all, Mom! I am unbreakable”: State Border Guard Service showed the first call of the defender released from captivity

The State Border Guard Service has published a touching moment after another exchange of prisoners. "Ukraine above all, Mom! I am unbreakable" - these were the words of the released Ukrainian defender during the first call to his family. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Ukraine above all, Mom! I am unbreakable. I love my country, I will not sell it for anything. I love Ukraine, I love you. I love these people - says a Ukrainian soldier released from Russian captivity.

The SBGS noted that another stage of the exchange took place today and our defenders are returning home.

Congratulations to the heroes! Your return is the main news for every Ukrainian - noted in the service.

Context

Ukraine held the second stage of the return of seriously wounded and seriously ill Ukrainian soldiers. The President of Ukraine said that all those released need treatment, and they will definitely be provided with the necessary assistance.