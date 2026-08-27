The SBU exposed four FSB agents spying on the Defense Forces in Kramatorsk

The SBU counterintelligence service exposed four FSB agents in Kramatorsk who were collecting data on the Defense Forces and passing it to the Russian special service. This is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The Security Service’s counterintelligence neutralized another FSB network in Donetsk region. As a result of comprehensive measures, four members of the cell were detained in Kramatorsk. At the enemy’s direction, they recorded the coordinates of the Defense Forces in the frontline city - the post says.

According to the SBU, priority targets for surveillance included reserve command posts, logistics warehouses, fortifications, and the routes used by the Defense Forces to move to the front line. The agents also tracked the aftermath of Russian shelling of the city. They passed this information to the FSB to prepare new strikes and adjust repeated attacks on Kramatorsk.

According to the case materials, three of the suspects were recruited by the enemy through their longtime acquaintance, who lives in St. Petersburg and works for Oleksandr Nogash, an employee of the "FSB directorate in the DPR."

One of the agents was a driver for Kramatorsk’s municipal housing and utilities company who, under the guise of work-related trips, drove around the city to identify and "leak" the locations of Ukrainian defenders to the enemy. In addition, he searched for potential candidates for further recruitment by Russian intelligence officers. The enemy group also included a local plumber and his wife, who drove around the city in their own car to record with a phone camera facilities that, in their opinion, were being used by the Defense Forces. Later, the agent couple recruited their friend to cooperate with the enemy—a local realtor who, on the FSB’s instructions, reconnoitered the locations where Donetsk region’s military personnel were concentrated and the routes taken by its defenders - the post says.

SBU officers exposed all four suspects, documented their crimes, and detained them at their places of residence. During searches, they seized smartphones and other electronic devices containing evidence of their work for the FSB.

Investigators from the Security Service notified the detainees that they were suspected under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrators are currently in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

We remind you

The SBU’s counterintelligence service exposed an FSB agent network that adjusted air attacks. Four informants were detained in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad regions.