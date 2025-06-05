The Sanguszko Palace in Izyaslav has been added to the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine

The architectural monument of national importance – the Sanguszko Palace in Izyaslav, Khmelnytskyi region, has been included in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, reports UNN.

According to the claim of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office, the architectural monument of national importance – the Sanguszko Palace of the 17th-18th centuries in the city of Izyaslav – was included in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine - the post says.

It is noted that the architectural complex includes a palace, a courtyard with arcades, a bridge, and a church of missionaries.

The Sanguszko Palace was built in the middle of the 18th century according to the project and under the guidance of the Italian architect Paolo Antonio Fontana in the Baroque style. The two-story rectangular palace was formed on the basis of a bastion castle built on the right bank of the Horyn River in the 1620s and 1630s.

"After the opening of proceedings in the case, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine voluntarily fulfilled the requirements set out in the prosecutor's office's claim," the Office of the Prosecutor General said.

The inclusion of this cultural heritage site in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine will ensure state protection and contribute to the preservation of historical and cultural heritage for future generations.

Let's remind

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications included the Yevmeniy Zelenskyi Manor of the second half of the 19th century in Kyiv in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine.

More than 1480 cultural heritage sites have been damaged in Ukraine due to Russian aggression