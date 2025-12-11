The Russian State Duma proposes freezing the property of "foreign agents" abroad

The Russian State Duma Commission for Investigating Foreign Interference has proposed restricting the rights of Russians living abroad who have been punished under a number of articles, including "discrediting the army" and "participating in the activities of an undesirable organization." This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to the head of the commission, Vasily Piskarev, the restrictions will apply to those convicted under criminal and administrative articles, as well as those who have left the country to "evade punishment."

Among the temporary restrictions proposed are:

Freezing of funds and other property.

Prohibition of real estate registration.

Prohibition of registration as an individual entrepreneur or self-employed person.

Suspension of driver's licenses and other licenses.

Prohibition of remote banking services in the Russian Federation.

Prohibition of using consular services (including document issuance).

Prohibition of notarial acts and concluding agreements by proxy.

It is expected that the decision to introduce these measures will be made by the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation, which will also maintain a public list of such persons, similar to the register of "foreign agents."

