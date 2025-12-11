$42.280.10
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
05:00 PM • 3652 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
02:13 PM • 11287 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM • 14747 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 20629 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
12:12 PM • 15840 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 18112 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 15830 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
December 11, 11:00 AM • 16240 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
December 11, 10:29 AM • 16645 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
The Russian State Duma proposes freezing the property of "foreign agents" abroad

Kyiv • UNN

 • 952 views

rrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr

The Russian State Duma proposes freezing the property of "foreign agents" abroad

The Russian State Duma Commission for Investigating Foreign Interference has proposed restricting the rights of Russians living abroad who have been punished under a number of articles, including "discrediting the army" and "participating in the activities of an undesirable organization." This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to the head of the commission, Vasily Piskarev, the restrictions will apply to those convicted under criminal and administrative articles, as well as those who have left the country to "evade punishment."

Part. "Roskomnadzor" blocked Snapchat in the Russian Federation: the application was allegedly used for "terrorism and fraud"

Among the temporary restrictions proposed are:

  • Freezing of funds and other property.
    • Prohibition of real estate registration.
      • Prohibition of registration as an individual entrepreneur or self-employed person.
        • Suspension of driver's licenses and other licenses.
          • Prohibition of remote banking services in the Russian Federation.
            • Prohibition of using consular services (including document issuance).
              • Prohibition of notarial acts and concluding agreements by proxy.

                It is expected that the decision to introduce these measures will be made by the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation, which will also maintain a public list of such persons, similar to the register of "foreign agents."

                Part. Putin plans to block calls from "unfriendly countries" for Russians to strengthen information isolation - CPD

                Stepan Haftko

                News of the World
                Russian propaganda
                Sanctions
                Social network
                War in Ukraine
                Vladimir Putin