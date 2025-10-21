The Russian State Duma adopted a bill on conscription into the army throughout the calendar year

A bill was adopted in Russia, according to which, instead of the traditional spring and autumn conscription into the armed forces, it will be in effect throughout the year. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Year-round conscription into the armed forces was approved by the State Duma of Russia. What is meant: throughout the year, recruits of the aggressor country will undergo medical commissions and psychological selection. The validity period of electronic summonses issued by military enlistment offices will be limited to 30 days, but as lawyers note, they can be valid for an unlimited period, writes Meduza.

Thus, the Russian military enlistment office can schedule an appearance in a few months, and the conscript will not be able to leave the country. As for the Russian armed forces, they will be sent according to the scheme that was in effect in this country earlier - that is, sending will be carried out in April-July and October-December.

Addition

Also, the State Duma of the Russian Federation, in the second and third readings, adopted a bill expanding the list of participants in the war with Ukraine who can acquire the status of "combat veteran."

The State Duma website states that the status of "combat veteran" can be obtained by persons who, in the period from October 1, 2022, to September 1, 2023, concluded agreements (had other legal relations) with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and performed tasks as part of the Russian Armed Forces in the war against Ukraine.

Recall

At the end of September this year, a decree on autumn conscription for military service from October 1 to December 31, 2025, was signed in the Russian Federation. According to this decree, 135,000 Russian citizens aged 18 to 30 who are not in the reserve are subject to conscription.