The Russian government has ordered Russian Railways to sell a skyscraper in Moscow City to pay off debts

$42.34
49.59
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 3268 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 4802 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 9690 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 12463 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 10560 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15818 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10274 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 7924 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23432 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20215 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Popular news
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 12904 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 7154 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 16886 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 14172 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 16323 views
Publications
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 56559 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 38557 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37059 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43429 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48425 views
The Russian government has ordered Russian Railways to sell a skyscraper in Moscow City to pay off debts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3262 views

The Russian government has ordered the country's railway to sell the "Moscow Towers" in the capital's "Moscow City" complex to pay off its debts.

The Russian government has ordered Russian Railways to sell a skyscraper in Moscow City to pay off debts

The Russian government has ordered Russian Railways to sell the 62-story Moscow Towers complex to reduce part of its debt, which has reached $50 billion. According to Reuters, the sale of the asset is a necessary measure to avoid a critical increase in freight tariffs amid a slowing economy and high interest rates, writes UNN.

Details

Sources report that the minimum sale price should be 193.1 billion rubles ($2.42 billion) – this is the amount for which the building was purchased in 2024. Russian Railways, which is Russia's largest employer, has faced a significant shortage of funds due to the increased cost of servicing loans. Previously, the company planned to move its head office there, but now the government considers the sale option a priority for stabilizing the monopoly's financial condition.

Finding a buyer amid the crisis

Analysts doubt the quick sale of the object, as the growth rate of the Russian economy this year has fallen to 1%. In addition to selling real estate, the government is discussing converting railway debts into shares and providing additional state subsidies, but the banking sector, in particular VTB, is still rejecting proposals for restructuring 400 billion rubles of debt.

Part. Striking from Irkutsk to Kamchatka: Russia's road maintenance crisis escalates

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Real estate
State budget
Reuters