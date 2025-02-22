Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the United States and Russia are preparing a new meeting at the level of heads of specialized departments to be held within the next two weeks. This was reported by the propaganda outlet roszmі, UNN reports.

Details

In his statement, Ryabkov noted that an agreement in principle had already been reached to hold comprehensive consultations to discuss in detail a number of factors affecting bilateral relations.

We need to know who will act as our interlocutor on the American side at this level. We have confirmed to the Americans our readiness to launch this work as soon as possible. There is also an understanding that the round at the level of deputies will be preceded by a consultative contact between the directors of the relevant departments. Their meeting may take place within the next two weeks, - he noted.

The diplomat emphasized that before the main consultations at the level of deputies, a meeting of the directors of the relevant departments will take place, which is also scheduled for the next two weeks.

Ryabkov clarified that the meeting will be held in a third country, and a specific venue is currently being agreed upon.

"We conveyed elements of our approach to these issues in Riyadh. The Americans are now considering them. We will further specify, in particular, if necessary, certain parameters of our proposals to provide them in writing for easy processing," Ryabkov explained.

Recall

On February 18, diplomats from Russia and the United States held four-hour talks in Saudi Arabia. The parties discussed economic cooperation and energy prices.