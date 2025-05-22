The Russian Federation received from Ukraine a list for the exchange of prisoners in the format "1000 for 1000" - Peskov
Kyiv • UNN
Russia has confirmed receiving a list from Ukraine for the exchange of prisoners in the format "1000 for 1000". Earlier, Zelensky said that Ukraine is preparing an exchange of prisoners of war, checking information for each surname.
Russia received from Ukraine a list regarding the exchange of prisoners of war "1000 for 1000". This was reported to TASS by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN.
Russia received a counter-list from Ukraine regarding the exchange of prisoners of war "one thousand for one thousand"
Earlier
Representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate Andriy Yusov reported that the Ukrainian side handed over to the Russians its list for the exchange of prisoners of war in the "1000 for 1000" format.
Let us remind you
During the meeting in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations reached an agreement on exchange of prisoners of war "1000 for 1000". According to Umyerov, the authorities are doing everything possible to ensure that Ukrainians return home as soon as possible.
Later, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is preparing an exchange of prisoners of war, checking information for each surname. Negotiations are ongoing and a step-by-step plan for the implementation of the agreements has been agreed.