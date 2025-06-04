Russia is ready to start exchanging prisoners with Ukraine on June 7-9. This was stated by the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, reporting to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the negotiations in Istanbul, reports UNN.

"The Russian Federation is ready to start exchanging prisoners with Ukraine on June 7-9," Medinsky said.

From 1000 to 1200 people may be released: Medinsky on the future exchange of prisoners

In addition, according to him, Russia is ready to hand over the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to Kyiv in the near future.

During his report to Putin, Medinsky also said that the upcoming exchange of prisoners will take place in the format of "1200 to 1200".

