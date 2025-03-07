The Russian Federation is ready to discuss a ceasefire with Ukraine under certain conditions - Bloomberg
Kyiv • UNN
Russia is considering the possibility of a temporary ceasefire, but demands progress towards a final peace settlement. Moscow does not oppose the presence of peacekeepers from neutral countries, but excludes NATO troops.
According to Bloomberg sources in Moscow, Russia is ready to discuss a temporary ceasefire in the war with Ukraine, but on the condition of further progress in the discussion of the "final" settlement plan.
Reports UNN citing Bloomberg.
The publication also writes that the first signal of a "positive response" from Russian President Putin to Donald Trump's call for a ceasefire was a proposal made during negotiations in Saudi Arabia last month. This was reported by people who asked not to be identified discussing internal politics, Bloomberg reports.
The publication also writes that the first signal of a "positive response" from Russian President Putin to Donald Trump's call for a ceasefire was a proposal made during negotiations in Saudi Arabia last month. This was reported by people who asked not to be identified discussing internal politics, Bloomberg reports.
In order to agree to a cessation of hostilities, there should be a clear understanding of the framework principles of the final peace agreement,
Moscow will insist on establishing the parameters of a possible peacekeeping mission. Agreements will be considered regarding which countries will participate in the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.
Earlier, Russia stated that it would not agree to the presence of NATO troops on Ukrainian soil. The Kremlin rejected the proposal of European countries to create a "coalition of the willing" to oversee any peace agreement.
According to Bloomberg sources, Moscow "does not object" to countries like China, which have been neutral during the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, being able to deploy their military forces on Ukrainian territory.
