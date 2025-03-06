The russian federation holds 6 ships in the seas with "Kalibrs": how many missiles can they launch - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
There are 6 russian ships in the Black and Mediterranean Seas, 5 of which are equipped with cruise missiles "Kalibr". The total number of potential missile salvo is up to 34 missiles.
As of the morning of March 6, 2025, there are two russian ships equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
The total number of potential salvo – up to eight missiles. No enemy ships have been recorded in the Sea of Azov.
In the Mediterranean Sea, there are four russian military vessels, three of which are carriers of "Kalibrs", capable of launching up to 26 missiles. rOver the past day, no vessels passed through the Kerch Strait into the Black Sea, while one vessel entered the Sea of Azov.
The occupiers continue to ignore international norms, including the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems for vessels. This creates additional threats to maritime safety in the region.
