Russian ships are absent in the Black and Azov Seas - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
There are 4 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, of which 3 are armed with Kalibr cruise missiles. The total number of missiles on board can reach 26 units.
At the same time, enemy ships are not observed in the Black and Azov Seas.
In addition, during the last day, the passage of vessels through the Kerch Strait has been recorded.
Over the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the passage through the Kerch Strait was made by: to the Black Sea – 1 vessel, which did not continue its movement towards the Bosporus Strait; to the Azov Sea – 0 vessels
It is also noted that the enemy continues to violate international norms, in particular the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) of 1974, by disabling automatic identification systems on their vessels.
