The Russian Federation has 220 brigades with experience, in five years they will increase this number to 300 - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
Russia has 220 brigades with combat experience and plans to increase their number to 300 in 5 years. According to forecasts, by 2030 the Russian Federation could mobilize 3 million soldiers and produce 4 thousand tanks.
Moscow is increasing its army and continuously trying to circumvent sanctions. Currently, Russia has 220 brigades with combat experience. In five years, they will increase this number to 300.
This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky while speaking at a meeting of the European Council, reports UNN.
Thank you for your determination to help us defend Ukraine. Day and night we have to protect lives. Russian ballistic missiles continue to strike our cities. Shelling continues at the front
He emphasized that Russian sabotage groups are still trying to enter the territory through the border in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.
Moscow is not reducing its investments in death, is increasing its army, and continuously trying to circumvent sanctions. Currently, Russia has 220 brigades with combat experience. In five years, they will increase this number to 300. We must respond to this by caring for lives today, tomorrow, and the day after tomorrow
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius reported that considering the growth of the Russian army, there remains a theoretical possibility that in 2029-2030 Russia may attempt to attack NATO countries. That is why it is especially important to ensure the Alliance's defense capability by that time.
French President Emmanuel Macron stated that Russia plans to mobilize 3 million soldiers by 2030 and produce 4,000 tanks.