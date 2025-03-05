Russian drone "Molniya" attacked Kharkiv: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
In the Osnovyansky district of Kharkiv, an attack by an enemy UAV of the "Molniya" type was recorded. The attack hit an abandoned area, with no fire or casualties.
In the Osnovyansky district of Kharkiv, an enemy drone strike of the "Molniya" type was recorded, the attack by the Russian Federation hit an abandoned area, with no fire and no casualties, reported the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Synegubov and the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov on Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Details
Initially, Terekhov reported on today's strike. "Preliminarily, we have a strike by an enemy UAV of the "Molniya" type in the central part of the city... Preliminary, the strike hit the Osnovyansky district of Kharkiv...
It has been confirmed that the "Molniya" hit an abandoned area in the Osnovyansky district. No fire, no casualties at this time," - wrote the mayor of the city.
"The occupiers struck with an enemy drone in the Osnovyansky district of Kharkiv. No casualties. Relevant services have arrived at the impact site," - confirmed Synegubov.
Supplement
According to the head of the RMA, over the past day, enemy strikes have been recorded in Kharkiv and four districts of the Kharkiv region:
- March 5, 01:04, Izium district, village of Donetsk. As a result of combat operations by air defense forces against the UAV "Shahed", debris fell, and grass burned in an open area covering 1 hectare.
- 00:21, Chuhuiv district, between the settlements of the city of Zmiiv and the village of Butivka. Debris from the UAV "Shahed" fell in a forest area. No information regarding casualties or damage has been received.
- March 4, 23:11, city of Kharkiv. As a result of the impact of the UAV "Shahed", the glazing of warehouse windows, power lines, and 3 cars were damaged. Also, in the trolleybus depot, the glazing of one bus, two trolleybuses, and the windows of buildings were damaged.
- 15:30, Kharkiv district, village of Kozacha Lopan. A KAB hit the territory of a private household, resulting in injuries to a 41-year-old man.
- 10:15, Kupiansk district, city of Kupiansk. As a result of shelling, the glazing of windows, the roof of a private house, and two cars were damaged.
- 08:21, Izium district, between the settlements of the village of Pidvysoke and the village of Myrne, shelling occurred.