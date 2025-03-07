Russian drone "Molniya" attacked a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
In the Slobidsky district, the arrival of an enemy drone "Molniya" at a civilian enterprise has been recorded. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties as a result of the attack.
In Kharkiv, the arrival of the enemy drone "Molniya" at a civilian enterprise has been recorded. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties as a result of the attack. This was reported by the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov on Friday via Telegram, writes UNN.
