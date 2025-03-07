Russian missile strike on Kharkiv: critical infrastructure damaged, 8 injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Iskander strike on Kharkiv, 8 people were injured and a critical infrastructure facility was damaged. More than 30 private houses were damaged, 5 cars caught fire, and 10 garages were burned.
The number of casualties from the enemy missile strike on Kharkiv has risen to 8. A critical infrastructure facility has been damaged. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Synegubov on Friday, as reported by UNN.
The number of casualties from the morning shelling of the city has risen to 8 people.
Synegubov reported that as a result of the Russian strike with the "Iskander", critical infrastructure has been damaged.
"As a result of the "Iskander" strike, a critical infrastructure facility has been damaged. Restoration of heating supply is ongoing in 8 apartment buildings - this affects 670 subscribers. There was a fire involving 5 cars and 10 garages, and a fire occurred in an apartment of a building. More than 30 houses in the private sector have been damaged," - Synegubov said.
Supplement
The Ministry of Energy reported that Ukraine was once again under attack from Russian missiles and drones on the night of March 7, causing serious damage to energy and gas infrastructure.