The Russian delegation is настроена на "serious negotiations" in Istanbul - Russian media

The Russian delegation, which arrived in the Turkish capital Istanbul to meet with the Ukrainian side, is настроєна on serious negotiations. UNN writes about this with reference to the Russian media.

Details

The Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul. The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, stated that the Russians are нібито " настроєна on serious negotiations" and "ready for serious work".

Addendum

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian officials continue to repeat the recent call of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to base future negotiations with Ukraine on the terms of the "Istanbul Protocols" of early 2022.

The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, refuted the information of the Russian media about the time of the "start of negotiations in Turkey".

"The Russians are throwing lies in the media about the "start of negotiations in Turkey" at 10 a.m. Moscow time. This is not true. Such a time was not planned," Kovalenko wrote.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will decide on negotiations with Russia in Istanbul after meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan today.

"The President will begin his visit with Erdogan in Ankara, and only then will the President decide on the next steps," Western media quoted an AFP official as saying after Russian state media reported that a Moscow delegation had landed in Istanbul for planned talks.