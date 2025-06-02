Russian delegation has arrived at the location for negotiations in Istanbul - Russian media

The Russian delegation has arrived at the venue for negotiations in Istanbul, where the second round of Ukrainian-Russian negotiations is to take place. This was reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

"The Russian delegation has arrived at the venue for the second round of negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul," one of the state Russian media reported.

Addition

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Istanbul in Turkey, where the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation is expected.

Ukraine has sent the Russian Federation a document with the terms of a ceasefire in advance, the Kremlin, in turn, did not provide feedback and is going to show the "memorandum" only during the meeting. Read about what will happen today at the next stage of negotiations and what preceded it on UNN.