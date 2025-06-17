$41.530.08
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
06:29 AM • 10742 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
05:57 AM • 24780 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 85106 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 76508 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 110457 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 100278 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 99856 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 174550 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 81917 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 79398 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
UNN Lite
In the morning, the Russian army struck the outskirts of Konotop in the Sumy region with a missile: there is damage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1364 views

Buildings were damaged, but there were no casualties, the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

In the morning, the Russian army struck the outskirts of Konotop in the Sumy region with a missile: there is damage

Russian troops launched a missile strike on the outskirts of Konotop, Sumy region, this morning, June 17. There were no casualties, but there was damage to houses. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, reports UNN

At about 8:00 a.m., the enemy launched a missile strike on the outskirts of Konotop. According to preliminary information, private houses were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the civilian population. 

- wrote Hryhorov. 

According to him, the consequences of the attack are being clarified. Relevant services are working at the scene.

Earlier 

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the north-eastern direction and later about a target on Konotop. 

Addition 

During the day, from the morning of June 16 to the morning of June 17, 2025, Russian troops carried out more than 100 shellings of 35 settlements in 17 territorial communities of the region.  Most of the shelling was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.  The enemy actively used VOG drops from UAVs, MLRS and guided aerial bombs. The enemy also carried out strikes with FPV drones and UAVs on the territory of Sumy region.

Civil infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed:

  • 5 private residential buildings, non-residential and administrative premises, and a car were damaged in the Sumy community;
    • a private household and a car were damaged in the Mykolaiv community.

      138 people were evacuated from the border communities during the day.

      The air raid alert in the region lasted 12 hours and 23 minutes during the day.

      In Odesa, the Russian attack claimed lives, 17 injured, destruction in the historical center

