In the morning, the Russian army struck the outskirts of Konotop in the Sumy region with a missile: there is damage

Russian troops launched a missile strike on the outskirts of Konotop, Sumy region, this morning, June 17. There were no casualties, but there was damage to houses. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, reports UNN.

At about 8:00 a.m., the enemy launched a missile strike on the outskirts of Konotop. According to preliminary information, private houses were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the civilian population. - wrote Hryhorov.

According to him, the consequences of the attack are being clarified. Relevant services are working at the scene.

Earlier

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the north-eastern direction and later about a target on Konotop.

Addition

During the day, from the morning of June 16 to the morning of June 17, 2025, Russian troops carried out more than 100 shellings of 35 settlements in 17 territorial communities of the region. Most of the shelling was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. The enemy actively used VOG drops from UAVs, MLRS and guided aerial bombs. The enemy also carried out strikes with FPV drones and UAVs on the territory of Sumy region.

Civil infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed:

5 private residential buildings, non-residential and administrative premises, and a car were damaged in the Sumy community;

a private household and a car were damaged in the Mykolaiv community.

138 people were evacuated from the border communities during the day.

The air raid alert in the region lasted 12 hours and 23 minutes during the day.

