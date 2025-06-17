In Odesa, the Russian attack claimed lives, 17 injured, destruction in the historical center

In Odesa, a Russian military attack claimed the life of one person, with 17 reported injured, including a minor girl and a pregnant woman. Buildings in the historical center of Odesa were damaged, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Unfortunately, the body of a 60-year-old woman was found under the rubble. The search for another woman is currently underway. We hope that rescuers will find her alive. As a result of the Russian morning attack, 17 people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl, - wrote Kiper.

According to him, one person was hospitalized, others, after receiving medical assistance, continue treatment on an outpatient basis.

"The Russians destroyed residential buildings in the historical center of Odesa, a kindergarten and an inclusive center," Kiper said.

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Odesa.

