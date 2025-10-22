The Russian occupation army in Ukraine is experiencing problems with replenishing its personnel due to heavy losses and low monetary payments. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

As noted by intelligence, problems with recruiting contract soldiers into the Russian army are observed primarily in the poorest regions of Russia, particularly in Yakutia.

Low recruitment rates are due to insufficient regional payments and the unwillingness of local authorities to facilitate the recruitment campaign - noted the GUR.

They added that the average shortfall in mobilization points in the region is about 40% of the norms established by the Kremlin. Another factor that does not play into the Kremlin's hands is significant losses among the local population.

In particular, it concerns representatives of certain ethnic groups - Yakuts and Evenks, who do not want to die for the interests of the Kremlin regime, the GUR stated.

Recall

