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The Russian army attacked Kramatorsk with aerial bombs; 10 people are known to have been injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1498 views

The Russians carried out nine strikes on Kramatorsk with FAB-250 aerial bombs. Twenty-two houses, commercial facilities, a library, and infrastructure were damaged.

The Russian army attacked Kramatorsk with aerial bombs; 10 people are known to have been injured

The occupiers carried out nine strikes on Kramatorsk, preliminarily using FAB-250 aerial bombs, and 10 wounded civilians are known to have been reported. This was reported by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Head Vadym Filashkin, according to UNN.

The enemy carried out nine strikes on the city, preliminarily using FAB-250 aerial bombs with UMPK modules. As of 3:30 p.m., 10 wounded civilians are known to have been reported. Twenty-two apartment buildings, commercial properties, a library, and critical infrastructure were damaged. Information regarding some of the strike sites and the final consequences is still being clarified 

- Filashkin reported.

In Sloviansk, an enemy drone struck an "Avrora" store, injuring people20.08.26, 15:38 • 1660 views

According to him, rescuers are continuing to extinguish a fire at one of the sites. Municipal services are already working at the locations, clearing debris and dealing with the aftermath of the strikes.

Russians struck Kramatorsk four times with aerial bombs: a child among the wounded18.08.26, 17:04 • 3749 views

Antonina Tumanova

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