In Sloviansk, an enemy drone struck an "Avrora" store, injuring people

In Sloviansk, the enemy attacked the "Aurora" store with a drone while customers and staff were inside, causing a fire. This was reported by Vadym Liakh, head of the city military administration, according to UNN.

On Thursday, August 20, at the beginning of the ninth hour, the Russians struck an operating store in Sloviansk with a UAV. As a result, a fire broke out. Customers and staff were inside the premises at the time - Liakh reported.

We would add

As reported by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Head Vadym Filashkin, at 08:20 the enemy attacked Sloviansk with drones. The strike hit a store in a residential neighborhood, and a fire broke out. Three people were injured.

A church caught fire in Donetsk region as a result of a Russian strike