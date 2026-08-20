In Sloviansk, an enemy drone struck an "Avrora" store, injuring people
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian drone attacked an operating store in Sloviansk, where shoppers and staff were present. A fire broke out, and three people were injured.
In Sloviansk, the enemy attacked the "Aurora" store with a drone while customers and staff were inside, causing a fire. This was reported by Vadym Liakh, head of the city military administration, according to UNN.
On Thursday, August 20, at the beginning of the ninth hour, the Russians struck an operating store in Sloviansk with a UAV. As a result, a fire broke out. Customers and staff were inside the premises at the time
We would add
As reported by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Head Vadym Filashkin, at 08:20 the enemy attacked Sloviansk with drones. The strike hit a store in a residential neighborhood, and a fire broke out. Three people were injured.
A church caught fire in Donetsk region as a result of a Russian strike11.08.26, 16:03 • 3714 views