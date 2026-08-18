Russians struck Kramatorsk four times with aerial bombs: a child among the wounded

Russian forces once again bombed Kramatorsk, injuring three civilians, including an 11-year-old boy, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on August 18, Russian forces carried out four airstrikes on Kramatorsk, using FAB-250 bombs with a UMPC module.

"One of the weapons struck an apartment building. As a result of the shelling, a 71-year-old man, an 84-year-old woman, and an 11-year-old boy were injured at their homes. The victims were diagnosed with blast injuries, lacerations, abrasions, and contusions," the statement said.

Four apartment buildings and three passenger cars were damaged.

A pretrial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings concerning a war crime (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Update

According to Donetsk police, on August 17, law enforcement officers recorded 1,268 strikes along the front line and in residential areas; eight settlements came under fire, one person was killed, and five others were injured.