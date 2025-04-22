Russian troops advance near Sukhaya Balka and Yasenevo in Donetsk region: DeepState maps

$41.380.02
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
06:22 PM • 12367 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

05:32 PM • 20819 views

05:32 PM • 20819 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 58494 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 73702 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 95314 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 153136 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 118745 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226040 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 118634 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85164 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Publications
Exclusives
George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 44507 views

April 22, 10:22 AM • 44507 views

A new service for drivers is being launched in "Diia": details

April 22, 11:06 AM • 25111 views

In Kherson, Russians attacked a funeral procession with a drone on the territory of the hospital, already 6 wounded - CMA

April 22, 11:19 AM • 16151 views

April 22, 11:19 AM • 16151 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 61001 views

April 22, 12:23 PM • 61001 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 37718 views

02:43 PM • 37718 views
Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 37861 views

02:43 PM • 37861 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 58489 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 61147 views

April 22, 12:23 PM • 61147 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 153132 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 123825 views

April 21, 03:15 PM • 123825 views
Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

03:52 PM • 11663 views

03:52 PM • 11663 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

03:42 PM • 11822 views

03:42 PM • 11822 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 44611 views

April 22, 10:22 AM • 44611 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 36601 views

April 22, 09:58 AM • 36601 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 82313 views

April 22, 07:54 AM • 82313 views
Russian troops advance near Sukhaya Balka and Yasenevo in Donetsk region: DeepState maps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

Russian troops have made advances in the Donetsk region, advancing near Sukha Balka and Yasenove. This was reported by DeepState analysts on the evening of April 22.

Russian troops advance near Sukhaya Balka and Yasenevo in Donetsk region: DeepState maps

On the evening of April 22, the DeepState monitoring project team reported on the successes of the Russian army in the Donetsk region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the OSINT project.

Details

On Tuesday, April 22 at 20:53, the DeepState project published information on the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Analysts noted that the Russian army advanced in two settlements in the Donetsk region.

"The enemy advanced near Sukha Balka and Yasenove", the report says.

As a reminder, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack by the Russians in the Zaporizhzhia direction. More than 100 occupiers and 15 pieces of equipment were destroyed, thwarting the enemy's plans.

The offer to cease fire on civilian objects remains in effect, Russia's willingness is needed: Zelenskyy on the strikes on Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia22.04.25, 15:30 • 3874 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Donetsk Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
