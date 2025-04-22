Russian troops advance near Sukhaya Balka and Yasenevo in Donetsk region: DeepState maps

On the evening of April 22, the DeepState monitoring project team reported on the successes of the Russian army in the Donetsk region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the OSINT project.

Details

On Tuesday, April 22 at 20:53, the DeepState project published information on the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Analysts noted that the Russian army advanced in two settlements in the Donetsk region.

"The enemy advanced near Sukha Balka and Yasenove", the report says.

As a reminder, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack by the Russians in the Zaporizhzhia direction. More than 100 occupiers and 15 pieces of equipment were destroyed, thwarting the enemy's plans.

