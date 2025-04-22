The offer to cease fire on civilian objects remains in effect, Russia's willingness is needed: Zelenskyy on the strikes on Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacting to the attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, stated that Ukraine's proposal for a ceasefire on civilian objects remains in effect, but serious readiness of russia to talk about it is needed. The Head of State wrote about this in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine proposed extending the silence after Easter and making it complete.

Our proposal for a ceasefire on civilian objects also remains in effect. Serious readiness of russia to talk about this is needed. There are no obstacles from the Ukrainian side and there will be none - Zelenskyy wrote.

According to him, rescue operations are currently underway in Kharkiv after the Russian drone strike.

A cynical blow. There were fires in several districts of the city. Today there was also a brutal attack on Zaporizhzhia - air bombs. Ordinary houses were damaged. Unfortunately, there is a death - a civilian woman. My condolences to family and friends. This attack alone injured more than 20 people, including four children. At night, Russian drones attacked Odesa. During the day, there were also attacks on Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Donetsk region, and our southern regions. All this is a completely conscious Russian terror, which is stopped by one order, but an order in russia and for the Russian army. Easter proved this, when there were no air raid alerts in Ukraine - the President added.

Let's remind

As a result of a massive attack by Russian troops with drones on Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 8.

The number of victims as a result of the Russian air strike on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 23, including four children.