NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 7824 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
09:55 AM • 27415 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 61099 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 102079 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 90348 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 210099 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 102927 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 82599 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 67603 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 41998 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

The offer to cease fire on civilian objects remains in effect, Russia's willingness is needed: Zelenskyy on the strikes on Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1478 views

Ukraine proposes to extend the silence after Easter and cease fire on civilian objects, but Russia's willingness to talk is needed. Rescue operations are underway in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia after Russian strikes.

The offer to cease fire on civilian objects remains in effect, Russia's willingness is needed: Zelenskyy on the strikes on Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacting to the attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, stated that Ukraine's proposal for a ceasefire on civilian objects remains in effect, but serious readiness of russia to talk about it is needed. The Head of State wrote about this in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine proposed extending the silence after Easter and making it complete.

Our proposal for a ceasefire on civilian objects also remains in effect. Serious readiness of russia to talk about this is needed. There are no obstacles from the Ukrainian side and there will be none 

- Zelenskyy wrote.

According to him, rescue operations are currently underway in Kharkiv after the Russian drone strike.

A cynical blow. There were fires in several districts of the city. Today there was also a brutal attack on Zaporizhzhia - air bombs. Ordinary houses were damaged. Unfortunately, there is a death - a civilian woman. My condolences to family and friends. This attack alone injured more than 20 people, including four children. At night, Russian drones attacked Odesa. During the day, there were also attacks on Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Donetsk region, and our southern regions. All this is a completely conscious Russian terror, which is stopped by one order, but an order in russia and for the Russian army. Easter proved this, when there were no air raid alerts in Ukraine 

- the President added.

Let's remind

As a result of a massive attack by Russian troops with drones on Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 8.

The number of victims as a result of the Russian air strike on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 23, including four children.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa
Kharkiv
