The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, in response to the personal attacks of the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova, against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that the role of the Russian department is to bark from Moscow. This is not the first time that the Russian foreign policy department has become a laughing stock, reports UNN.

Instead of Putin coming to a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Turkey and having a serious conversation about ending the war and restoring peace, we hear only personal insults against the Ukrainian President from Russia. This is not the first time that the Russian foreign policy department has become a laughing stock. It is also worth noting that the delegation in Turkey is not headed by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs - their role is to bark from Moscow," - said Tykhyi.

Context

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, arriving in the capital of Turkey, Ankara, stated that the level of the Russian delegation is similar to a dummy, while the Ukrainian delegation is represented at a high level.

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, called Zelenskyy a dummy and a clown in response to his statements about the composition of the Russian delegation in Istanbul.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. Instead, the delegation will be headed by assistant Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation also included Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin and Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Alexander Fomin.

Bloomberg noted that the prospects for achieving a breakthrough in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia have become even less certain, due to the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a lower-level delegation to Turkey and will be absent himself.