$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin
10:49 AM • 10987 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 23218 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 24993 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 06:00 AM • 49797 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 126620 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 126373 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239787 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 101701 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70763 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 188141 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
6.5m/s
49%
742mm
Popular news

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 138462 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

May 15, 03:36 AM • 62855 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 117673 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 86501 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 25716 views
Publications

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 121319 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 188464 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239787 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 188141 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 203409 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 26067 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 86850 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 61136 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 82119 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 91600 views
Actual

Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

The Role of the Russian Foreign Ministry is to Bark from Moscow: Tihyi on Zakharova's Personal Attacks Against Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1066 views

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhii Tykhyi, responded to Zakharova's personal attacks against Zelenskyy, stating that the role of the Russian department is only to bark from Moscow.

The Role of the Russian Foreign Ministry is to Bark from Moscow: Tihyi on Zakharova's Personal Attacks Against Zelenskyy

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, in response to the personal attacks of the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova, against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that the role of the Russian department is to bark from Moscow. This is not the first time that the Russian foreign policy department has become a laughing stock, reports UNN.

Instead of Putin coming to a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Turkey and having a serious conversation about ending the war and restoring peace, we hear only personal insults against the Ukrainian President from Russia. This is not the first time that the Russian foreign policy department has become a laughing stock. It is also worth noting that the delegation in Turkey is not headed by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs - their role is to bark from Moscow,"

- said Tykhyi.

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin15.05.25, 13:49 • 10356 views

Context

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, arriving in the capital of Turkey, Ankara, stated that the level of the Russian delegation is similar to a dummy, while the Ukrainian delegation is represented at a high level.

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, called Zelenskyy a dummy and a clown in response to his statements about the composition of the Russian delegation in Istanbul.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. Instead, the delegation will be headed by assistant Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation also included Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin and Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Alexander Fomin.

Bloomberg noted that the prospects for achieving a breakthrough in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia have become even less certain, due to the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a lower-level delegation to Turkey and will be absent himself.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Bloomberg L.P.
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$64.11
Bitcoin
$102,389.50
S&P 500
$5,892.31
Tesla
$348.33
Газ TTF
$34.93
Золото
$3,181.81
Ethereum
$2,555.55