The "Reserve+" application will not work on the night of September 13: what is known

Services will not be available in the "Reserve+" application on the night of September 13. It will also not be possible to update documents there. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

On September 13, from 00:00 to 06:00, technical work is planned in the "Oberih" register. During this time, it will not be possible to receive services or update documents in the "Reserve+" application. - noted the agency.

The Ministry of Defense also advised men to download the PDF version of the electronic military registration document in advance so that it is always at hand.

To do this, you need to click on the three dots on the main screen of the application and select "Download PDF".

The eRecovery service will be temporarily unavailable on the portal and in the Diia application from 20:00 on September 13 to 08:00 on September 15, 2025. This is due to technical work on the maintenance of state registers of the Ministry of Justice, which is carried out by the SE "NAIS".