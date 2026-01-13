The relevant parliamentary committee supported the extension of martial law and mobilization 13 January 2026

$43.260.18
50.530.38
ukenru
08:22 AM • 1828 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
07:21 AM • 4222 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 20003 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 35436 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 26434 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 27275 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 43184 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 21380 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 22383 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 48399 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
1.6m/s
81%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Night explosions in Kyiv: Russians attack the capital with ballistic missilesJanuary 12, 11:25 PM • 15407 views
One person killed in enemy strikes on Kharkiv suburbs - OMAJanuary 12, 11:43 PM • 5050 views
Britain found grounds to seize hundreds of Russian shadow fleet oil tankers - The TimesJanuary 13, 12:16 AM • 5974 views
Strikes on Kharkiv suburbs: death toll risesJanuary 13, 12:39 AM • 17082 views
Britain will not send troops to Ukraine without security guarantees - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed ForcesJanuary 13, 02:17 AM • 12447 views
Publications
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 43161 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 42174 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 48382 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 44313 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 48791 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Venezuela
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 37627 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 33005 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 38564 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 40551 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 96659 views
Actual
Technology
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Heating
S-300 missile system

The relevant parliamentary committee supported the extension of martial law and mobilization 13 January 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security supported the president's decrees on extending martial law and mobilization for 90 days. This will be the 18th vote of the Rada on these issues, and the extension will be valid until May 4, 2026.

The relevant parliamentary committee supported the extension of martial law and mobilization

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence supported the presidential decrees on the extension of martial law and mobilization, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced on Telegram, UNN reports.

The VRU Committee on National Security supported the decrees on the extension of martial law and mobilization #14367 and #14366, which were once again submitted for the Rada's approval. "For" - 17 and 15 for both, and unanimously

- Zheleznyak wrote.

According to him, it will again be for 90 days, and "this will be the 18th time the Rada votes on these issues." "The term of the previous decrees is currently valid until February 3 (5 am), so the extension will be until May 4, 2026. Further approval this week (most likely January 14) in the Rada hall, where 226+ votes are needed," Zheleznyak indicated.

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Mobilization
Martial law
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak