The relevant parliamentary committee supported the extension of martial law and mobilization 13 January 2026

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence supported the presidential decrees on the extension of martial law and mobilization, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced on Telegram, UNN reports.

The VRU Committee on National Security supported the decrees on the extension of martial law and mobilization #14367 and #14366, which were once again submitted for the Rada's approval. "For" - 17 and 15 for both, and unanimously - Zheleznyak wrote.

According to him, it will again be for 90 days, and "this will be the 18th time the Rada votes on these issues." "The term of the previous decrees is currently valid until February 3 (5 am), so the extension will be until May 4, 2026. Further approval this week (most likely January 14) in the Rada hall, where 226+ votes are needed," Zheleznyak indicated.