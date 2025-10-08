Parliament voted to establish a Temporary Investigative Commission to investigate child rights violations

The Verkhovna Rada has established a Temporary Investigative Commission to investigate possible violations of children's rights in the field of state policy on child protection. 300 people's deputies voted for the decision, said People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko announced that the parliament supported the initiative to create a Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) that will be engaged in checking alleged violations of children's rights during the formation and implementation of state policy in the field of child protection.

300 people's deputies voted for the corresponding decision. It is expected that the commission's work will allow identifying problematic issues in legislation and practices related to the rights of minors, as well as proposing ways to eliminate them.

Minors held in solitary confinement for a long time in two prisons: Ombudsman appealed to the Ministry of Justice