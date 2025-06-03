The Rada supported the criminalization of sanctions circumvention: what punishment is provided

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis draft law No. 12406, which provides for criminal liability for violation and circumvention of economic sanctions, People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN writes.

The Rada supported (draft law) No. 12406 - establishes criminal liability for violation and circumvention of economic sanctions. "For" the basis - 254 - wrote Zheleznyak.

Main provisions

According to the People's Deputy, the main provisions of the draft law are as follows:

criminalizes the violation and circumvention of sanctions, primarily financial;

establishes responsibility for both intentional and negligent violations;

punishment: a fine of UAH 425,000 to UAH 2.04 million or imprisonment for 2–10 years;

a value threshold of UAH 151,400 is introduced to distinguish minor violations;

mandatory additional punishment - a ban on professional activity for up to 15 years, sometimes - confiscation of property.

Also, according to him, the responsibility of legal entities (fine, confiscation, liquidation) is provided for. Subjects of the offense are not only sanctioned persons, but also third parties.

