Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Rada supported the criminalization of sanctions circumvention: what punishment is provided

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

The Rada adopted draft law No. 12406, which provides for criminal liability for violations and circumvention of economic sanctions. Fines of up to UAH 2.04 million or imprisonment for up to 10 years.

The Rada supported the criminalization of sanctions circumvention: what punishment is provided

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis draft law No. 12406, which provides for criminal liability for violation and circumvention of economic sanctions, People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN writes.

The Rada supported (draft law) No. 12406 - establishes criminal liability for violation and circumvention of economic sanctions. "For" the basis - 254

- wrote Zheleznyak.

Main provisions

According to the People's Deputy, the main provisions of the draft law are as follows:

  • criminalizes the violation and circumvention of sanctions, primarily financial;
    • establishes responsibility for both intentional and negligent violations;
      • punishment: a fine of UAH 425,000 to UAH 2.04 million or imprisonment for 2–10 years;
        • a value threshold of UAH 151,400 is introduced to distinguish minor violations;
          • mandatory additional punishment - a ban on professional activity for up to 15 years, sometimes - confiscation of property.

            Also, according to him, the responsibility of legal entities (fine, confiscation, liquidation) is provided for. Subjects of the offense are not only sanctioned persons, but also third parties.

            Julia Shramko

            Julia Shramko

            EconomyPolitics
            Yaroslav Zheleznyak
