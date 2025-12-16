Rada supported allowing the use of the alert system for the moment of silence at 9 AM

$42.250.05
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 11043 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
08:50 AM • 13656 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
08:08 AM • 19447 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
08:00 AM • 18718 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 20608 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 28262 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 21242 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 16835 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 12603 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
China takes last pandas from Japan: country to be without these large animals for the first time in 50 yearsDecember 16, 03:17 AM • 20572 views
US ready for military response in case of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine - TuskDecember 16, 03:38 AM • 18523 views
Son of director Rob Reiner arrested for parents' murderDecember 16, 04:06 AM • 17768 views
"Coalition of the Determined" developed plans for troop deployment in Ukraine - StarmerDecember 16, 04:19 AM • 23983 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of Energy09:39 AM • 12715 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 3096 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 10617 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 63090 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 58696 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 65267 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Germany
Netherlands
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 38560 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 55676 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 55953 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 59743 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 94427 views
Technology
Film
Social network
Diia (service)
Coca-Cola

Rada supported allowing the use of the alert system for the moment of silence at 9 AM

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in principle draft law No. 14144, which allows cities and communities to use the national alert system. This will allow for a daily moment of silence at 9 AM.

Rada supported allowing the use of the alert system for the moment of silence at 9 AM

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in principle draft law №14144, which is designed to remove technical obstacles and officially allow cities and communities to use the national warning system to announce a minute of silence - daily at 9 am, the parliament reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

The document proposes to amend the legislation and provide that:

  • a nationwide minute of silence for compatriots killed as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is held daily at 9:00 AM;
    • state authorities and local self-government bodies ensure informing about the beginning and end of the nationwide minute of silence at enterprises, institutions, organizations belonging to their sphere of management;
      • the announcement of the nationwide minute of silence is carried out through media (mass media) regardless of the form of ownership, warning and informing systems in the field of civil protection.

        It is expected that the adoption of the draft law will allow to ensure proper commemoration of fallen servicemen and civilians at the national level.

        In Kyiv, Khreshchatyk will be blocked for the national minute of silence - Tkachenko22.09.25, 15:08 • 6196 views

        Julia Shramko

        SocietyPolitics
        Air raid alert
        War in Ukraine
        Verkhovna Rada