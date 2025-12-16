Rada supported allowing the use of the alert system for the moment of silence at 9 AM

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in principle draft law №14144, which is designed to remove technical obstacles and officially allow cities and communities to use the national warning system to announce a minute of silence - daily at 9 am, the parliament reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

The document proposes to amend the legislation and provide that:

a nationwide minute of silence for compatriots killed as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is held daily at 9:00 AM;

state authorities and local self-government bodies ensure informing about the beginning and end of the nationwide minute of silence at enterprises, institutions, organizations belonging to their sphere of management;

the announcement of the nationwide minute of silence is carried out through media (mass media) regardless of the form of ownership, warning and informing systems in the field of civil protection.

It is expected that the adoption of the draft law will allow to ensure proper commemoration of fallen servicemen and civilians at the national level.

In Kyiv, Khreshchatyk will be blocked for the national minute of silence - Tkachenko