The Rada supported benefits on administrative fees for military personnel, IDPs, and those affected by the war

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the first reading a draft law that exempts defenders, internally displaced persons, and those affected by Russian aggression from paying administrative fees and state duties for registration actions. This was reported on the Verkhovna Rada website, writes UNN.

Details

This refers to Draft Law No. 13721, which provides for benefits during state registration of property rights, businesses, civil status acts, and obtaining extracts from state registers. These services will be available free of charge to military personnel, veterans, persons with disabilities due to war, families of the deceased, those released from captivity, volunteers, internally displaced persons, as well as businesses registered in areas of hostilities or occupation.

The preferential regime will be in effect during martial law and for another month after its termination. The state will compensate local budget expenditures in the prescribed manner.

The draft law forms a unified system of access to administrative services for those affected by the war – without bureaucratic exceptions and complex procedures. As noted in the explanation to the document, this is not just a formal thank you, but concrete support for people who have lost their homes, health, or freedom while defending the country.

