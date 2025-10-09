$41.400.09
Exclusive
11:29 AM
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
09:40 AM
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
09:10 AM
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
08:36 AM
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
08:06 AM
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
October 9, 07:20 AM
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
October 9, 05:56 AM
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
The Rada supported benefits on administrative fees for military personnel, IDPs, and those affected by the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1340 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill that exempts defenders, internally displaced persons, and those affected by aggression from paying administrative fees and state duties for registration actions. The benefits will be valid during martial law and for one month after its termination.

The Rada supported benefits on administrative fees for military personnel, IDPs, and those affected by the war

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the first reading a draft law that exempts defenders, internally displaced persons, and those affected by Russian aggression from paying administrative fees and state duties for registration actions. This was reported on the Verkhovna Rada website, writes UNN.

Details

This refers to Draft Law No. 13721, which provides for benefits during state registration of property rights, businesses, civil status acts, and obtaining extracts from state registers. These services will be available free of charge to military personnel, veterans, persons with disabilities due to war, families of the deceased, those released from captivity, volunteers, internally displaced persons, as well as businesses registered in areas of hostilities or occupation.

Rada approved SBU's permission to submit draft decisions for consideration by the President and the government09.10.25, 13:51 • 1716 views

The preferential regime will be in effect during martial law and for another month after its termination. The state will compensate local budget expenditures in the prescribed manner.

The draft law forms a unified system of access to administrative services for those affected by the war – without bureaucratic exceptions and complex procedures. As noted in the explanation to the document, this is not just a formal thank you, but concrete support for people who have lost their homes, health, or freedom while defending the country.

Rada allowed critical enterprises to reserve employees with military registration issues09.10.25, 12:26 • 2420 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyPolitics
Security Service of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine