Rada approved SBU's permission to submit draft decisions for consideration by the President and the government

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general the draft law (No. 12028), which grants the Security Service of Ukraine the right to develop and submit draft regulatory acts for consideration by the President and the Cabinet of Ministers, the Verkhovna Rada reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

The law amends the Law of Ukraine "On the Security Service of Ukraine", according to which the Security Service is empowered to develop and submit draft regulatory acts for consideration by the President of Ukraine and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on issues within its competence.

Also, relevant changes are provided for in the Law of Ukraine "On the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine", according to which the Security Service is included in the list of entities that have the right to initiate the adoption of acts of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, their preparation and submission for consideration by the government.