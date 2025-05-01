The Rada summons Shmyhal to report on the agreement with the USA on mineral resources

The Verkhovna Rada voted for the speech of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal regarding the agreement with the United States on subsoil, People's Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko announced on Telegram, UNN writes.

The Rada voted for Shmyhal to give a report on the agreement signed with the United States on subsoil tomorrow. "For" - 224. We are really looking forward to it! - People's Deputy Goncharenko informed.

Earlier

The VR reported that the ratification of the agreement will not take place in the near future, the possible date is May 13-15, if they manage to submit the documents to the Rada. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal "the Prime Minister should come to the Rada today and present it to the factions", after which the collection of votes will begin.



We are talking about the so-called agreement on mineral resources, which Ukraine and the USA signed on April 30.

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko clarified that Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States on the establishment of an investment fund for reconstruction, detailing the details.