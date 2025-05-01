The Rada summons Shmyhal to report on the agreement with the USA on mineral resources

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances
Exclusive
08:40 AM • 9852 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

04:00 AM • 94655 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 76546 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 107892 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 189591 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 221241 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 323142 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 135987 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 253081 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 175668 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
6.5m/s
37%
750 mm
Popular news

Investment Agreement between Ukraine and the USA: Svyrydenko spoke about the main provisions of the document

April 30, 11:12 PM • 61752 views

Peskov called on Russians to be proud of propagandists fighting against Ukraine in the information space

April 30, 11:45 PM • 64302 views

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

04:02 AM • 18814 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

04:59 AM • 50415 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

05:16 AM • 25890 views
Publications

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

04:00 AM • 94656 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 124511 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 166802 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 199163 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 323142 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 52709 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 59424 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 50744 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 100907 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 149142 views
Actual

ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

The Rada summons Shmyhal to report on the agreement with the USA on mineral resources

Kyiv • UNN

 • 948 views

The Rada voted for Shmyhal's speech regarding the agreement with the USA on mineral resources. According to Honcharenko, the speech is expected as early as tomorrow.

The Rada summons Shmyhal to report on the agreement with the USA on mineral resources

The Verkhovna Rada voted for the speech of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal regarding the agreement with the United States on subsoil, People's Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko announced on Telegram, UNN writes.

The Rada voted for Shmyhal to give a report on the agreement signed with the United States on subsoil tomorrow. "For" - 224. We are really looking forward to it!

- People's Deputy Goncharenko informed.

Earlier

The VR reported that the ratification of the agreement will not take place in the near future, the possible date is May 13-15, if they manage to submit the documents to the Rada. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal "the Prime Minister should come to the Rada today and present it to the factions", after which the collection of votes will begin.

We are talking about the so-called agreement on mineral resources, which Ukraine and the USA signed on April 30.

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko clarified that Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States on the establishment of an investment fund for reconstruction, detailing the details.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Denis Shmyhal
Brent
$60.45
Bitcoin
$95,038.80
S&P 500
$5,513.39
Tesla
$278.63
Газ TTF
$31.96
Золото
$3,243.46
Ethereum
$1,811.72