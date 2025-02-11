The Rada rejects a new draft law on credit history

The Verkhovna Rada did not support draft law No. 12260 on credit history.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram, UNN reports.

No. 12260, the new law on credit history, was voted down - wrote the MP

At the same time, he said, for the first time in the history of the parliament, the document was sent for public discussion by 226 votes.

No one knows what it is, it seems that some voted just to see it - Zheleznyak added.

Earlier, the Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy recommended that the Rada adopt the draft law on credit history in the first reading.

Its main goal is to strengthen the protection of borrowers' rights, improve the exchange of information in the credit market and improve its quality. The document also aims to promote responsible lending and ensure that credit history is used exclusively for credit assessment, risk management, and customer identification.

The draft law provides for the establishment of legal, financial, and organizational frameworks for maintaining credit histories, including the collection, processing, storage, protection, and use of information on the fulfillment of monetary obligations. It also defines the principles of operation of institutions engaged in this activity and establishes the legal framework for state supervision in this area.

Recall

