Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 42386 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 87924 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101744 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116486 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100102 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124853 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102491 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113219 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116836 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158895 views

The Rada rejects a new draft law on credit history

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39993 views

The Verkhovna Rada did not support the draft law No. 12260 on credit history, but for the first time in the history of the parliament sent it for public discussion. The document was supposed to strengthen the protection of borrowers' rights and improve information exchange in the credit market.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram, UNN reports.

No. 12260, the new law on credit history, was voted down

- wrote the MP

 At the same time, he said, for the first time in the history of the parliament, the document was sent for public discussion by 226 votes.

No one knows what it is, it seems that some voted just to see it

- Zheleznyak added.

Earlier, the Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy recommended that the Rada adopt the draft law on credit history in the first reading.

 Its main goal is to strengthen the protection of borrowers' rights, improve the exchange of information in the credit market and improve its quality. The document also aims to promote responsible lending and ensure that credit history is used exclusively for credit assessment, risk management, and customer identification.

The draft law provides for the establishment of legal, financial, and organizational frameworks for maintaining credit histories, including the collection, processing, storage, protection, and use of information on the fulfillment of monetary obligations. It also defines the principles of operation of institutions engaged in this activity and establishes the legal framework for state supervision in this area.

Recall

Head of the Verkhovna Rada Anti-Corruption Committee does not support draft law #10242 because of threats to journalists and whistleblowers. 

