Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in general the draft resolution (No. 14031) on the continuity of the functioning of representative bodies of local self-government in Ukraine, which, in particular, proposes to recognize that the organization of preparation and conduct of local elections is impossible under the conditions of Russia's military aggression, the Verkhovna Rada reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

This refers to village, settlement, city, district in cities, district, regional councils, as well as village, settlement and city heads.

The document proposes, in particular:

to recognize that the organization of preparation and conduct of local elections in compliance with national legislation and European standards of democratic elections is impossible under the conditions of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine;

to emphasize that the aggressor state - the Russian Federation - is responsible for the impossibility of timely organization of preparation and conduct of local elections in Ukraine in compliance with democratic electoral standards;

to state that the stable functioning of local authorities and their exercise of powers are mandatory conditions for observing the principle of continuity of power, ensuring law and order, national security, state defense and the vital activity of communities.

"The document is important - it will allow communities, mayors and councils to officially continue working while elections are impossible due to the war," MP Oleksiy Honcharenko commented on the decision in Telegram.

