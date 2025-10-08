$41.320.03
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 10898 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
07:23 AM • 11954 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
07:01 AM • 16710 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
07:01 AM • 16927 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
06:24 AM • 16073 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 58841 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 54555 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 39604 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 40921 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5134 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft resolution No. 14031 on the continuous functioning of representative bodies of local self-government. The document recognizes the impossibility of organizing and holding local elections under the conditions of military aggression by the Russian Federation.

Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in general the draft resolution (No. 14031) on the continuity of the functioning of representative bodies of local self-government in Ukraine, which, in particular, proposes to recognize that the organization of preparation and conduct of local elections is impossible under the conditions of Russia's military aggression, the Verkhovna Rada reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

This refers to village, settlement, city, district in cities, district, regional councils, as well as village, settlement and city heads.

The document proposes, in particular:

  • to recognize that the organization of preparation and conduct of local elections in compliance with national legislation and European standards of democratic elections is impossible under the conditions of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine;
    • to emphasize that the aggressor state - the Russian Federation - is responsible for the impossibility of timely organization of preparation and conduct of local elections in Ukraine in compliance with democratic electoral standards;
      • to state that the stable functioning of local authorities and their exercise of powers are mandatory conditions for observing the principle of continuity of power, ensuring law and order, national security, state defense and the vital activity of communities.

        "The document is important - it will allow communities, mayors and councils to officially continue working while elections are impossible due to the war," MP Oleksiy Honcharenko commented on the decision in Telegram.

        If Putin agrees to a truce for any period, elections could be held in Ukraine - Zelenskyy26.09.25, 14:16 • 17178 views

        Julia Shramko

        Politics
        Verkhovna Rada
        Ukraine