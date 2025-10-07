The Rada may appoint Constitutional Court judges tomorrow: who are among the contenders

Tomorrow, the Verkhovna Rada may appoint judges to the Constitutional Court. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, according to UNN.

Details

According to the MP, there are currently two vacancies for which four candidates are applying:

- Yulia Kyrychenko

- Oksana Klymenko

- Zakhar Tropin

- Taras Tsymbalistyi

The competition was announced on May 22, 2024.

Recall

On September 18, 2025, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, at a special plenary session, considered the issue of electing a Chairman. The consideration of this issue will be continued at one of the next sessions.