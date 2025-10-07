The Rada may appoint Constitutional Court judges tomorrow: who are among the contenders
Tomorrow, the Verkhovna Rada may appoint judges to the Constitutional Court. Four candidates are vying for two vacancies; the competition was announced on May 22, 2024.
Tomorrow, the Verkhovna Rada may appoint judges to the Constitutional Court. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, according to UNN.
Details
According to the MP, there are currently two vacancies for which four candidates are applying:
- Yulia Kyrychenko
- Oksana Klymenko
- Zakhar Tropin
- Taras Tsymbalistyi
The competition was announced on May 22, 2024.
Recall
On September 18, 2025, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, at a special plenary session, considered the issue of electing a Chairman. The consideration of this issue will be continued at one of the next sessions.