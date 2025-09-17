$41.180.06
Zelenskyy appointed Yuriy Barabash as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3544 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Yuriy Barabash as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. Barabash is the vice-rector of the Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University and received 6 votes during the selection of candidates for the Constitutional Court.

Zelenskyy appointed Yuriy Barabash as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Yuriy Barabash as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, reports UNN.

To appoint Yuriy Hryhorovych Barabash as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine

- states decree No. 687/2025.

Let's add

As previously reported by "Sudovo-yurydychna hazeta" (Judicial and Legal Newspaper), Yuriy Barabash is the Vice-Rector for Scientific and Pedagogical Work and Strategic Development of the Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University, a corresponding member of the National Academy of Legal Sciences.

He received 6 votes "for" during the selection of candidates for the Constitutional Court by the Advisory Group of Experts with the participation of "internationalists".

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Constitutional Court of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine