Zelenskyy appointed Yuriy Barabash as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Yuriy Barabash as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. Barabash is the vice-rector of the Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University and received 6 votes during the selection of candidates for the Constitutional Court.
To appoint Yuriy Hryhorovych Barabash as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine
As previously reported by "Sudovo-yurydychna hazeta" (Judicial and Legal Newspaper), Yuriy Barabash is the Vice-Rector for Scientific and Pedagogical Work and Strategic Development of the Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University, a corresponding member of the National Academy of Legal Sciences.
He received 6 votes "for" during the selection of candidates for the Constitutional Court by the Advisory Group of Experts with the participation of "internationalists".