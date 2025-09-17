Zelenskyy appointed Yuriy Barabash as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Yuriy Barabash as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, reports UNN.

To appoint Yuriy Hryhorovych Barabash as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine - states decree No. 687/2025.

Zelenskyy appointed Vodiannikov as a judge of the Constitutional Court

Let's add

As previously reported by "Sudovo-yurydychna hazeta" (Judicial and Legal Newspaper), Yuriy Barabash is the Vice-Rector for Scientific and Pedagogical Work and Strategic Development of the Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University, a corresponding member of the National Academy of Legal Sciences.

He received 6 votes "for" during the selection of candidates for the Constitutional Court by the Advisory Group of Experts with the participation of "internationalists".