Zelenskyy appointed Vodiannikov as a judge of the Constitutional Court

The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Exclusive
04:06 PM • 18840 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
03:44 PM • 51244 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 81586 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 50908 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 157751 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 51503 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 65601 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM • 55568 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM • 51743 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 218236 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 81586 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 109835 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 157751 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 117199 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 218236 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vodiannikov as a judge of the Constitutional Court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 590 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksandr Vodiannikov as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy appointed Vodiannikov as a judge of the Constitutional Court

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksandr Vodiannikov as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, UNN reports.

To appoint Oleksandr Yuriyovych Vodiannikov as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine 

- stated in Decree No. 438/2025.

Reference

Oleksandr Vodiannikov was born on January 15, 1978, in Kremenchuk, Poltava region.

In 2000, he graduated from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv with a degree in international law, qualification — master's.

In 2002, he graduated from Central European University in Budapest and received an LL.M. (Legum Magister) degree in comparative constitutional law.

He worked as head of the department of European and comparative law at the Ministry of Justice and as a legal consultant for the World Bank project "Expanding Access to Financial Services Markets."

He was a consultant to the Constitutional Commission and a member of the Council for Judicial Reform, as well as head of the rule of law unit of the OSCE Project Coordinator in Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Constitutional Court of Ukraine
World Bank
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Budapest
Tesla
