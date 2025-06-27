Zelenskyy appointed Vodiannikov as a judge of the Constitutional Court

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksandr Vodiannikov as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, UNN reports.

To appoint Oleksandr Yuriyovych Vodiannikov as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine - stated in Decree No. 438/2025.

Reference

Oleksandr Vodiannikov was born on January 15, 1978, in Kremenchuk, Poltava region.

In 2000, he graduated from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv with a degree in international law, qualification — master's.

In 2002, he graduated from Central European University in Budapest and received an LL.M. (Legum Magister) degree in comparative constitutional law.

He worked as head of the department of European and comparative law at the Ministry of Justice and as a legal consultant for the World Bank project "Expanding Access to Financial Services Markets."

He was a consultant to the Constitutional Commission and a member of the Council for Judicial Reform, as well as head of the rule of law unit of the OSCE Project Coordinator in Ukraine.