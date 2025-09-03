The Rada established administrative responsibility for failure to appear at a Parliament summons: details of the bill

$41.360.01
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM • 9158 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 12180 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
06:20 AM • 16985 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 25880 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:00 AM • 25499 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 80744 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 104692 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 147256 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 152229 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperation
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 25871 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in Montenegro
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence online
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watch
The Rada established administrative responsibility for failure to appear at a Parliament summons: details of the bill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 11387, which provides for amendments to a number of codes. It establishes administrative responsibility for failure to appear at a Parliament summons without valid reasons.

The Rada established administrative responsibility for failure to appear at a Parliament summons: details of the bill

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in its entirety draft law No. 11387, which provides for amendments to a number of regulatory legal acts - in particular, the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes. This was reported on Telegram by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Details

This concerns ensuring respect for the court and the efficiency of criminal proceedings by the court. The adopted draft law establishes administrative responsibility for failure to appear at a Parliament summons for all persons (including government officials) without valid reasons.

229 people's deputies voted for this draft law, Zheleznyak wrote.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine summoned the head of the Poltava OVA Volodymyr Kohut and the former head of the administration Filip Pronin. They are suspected of corrupt activities on fortifications - it is about the embezzlement of 200 million hryvnias.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine