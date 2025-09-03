The Rada established administrative responsibility for failure to appear at a Parliament summons: details of the bill

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in its entirety draft law No. 11387, which provides for amendments to a number of regulatory legal acts - in particular, the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes. This was reported on Telegram by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Details

This concerns ensuring respect for the court and the efficiency of criminal proceedings by the court. The adopted draft law establishes administrative responsibility for failure to appear at a Parliament summons for all persons (including government officials) without valid reasons.

229 people's deputies voted for this draft law, Zheleznyak wrote.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine summoned the head of the Poltava OVA Volodymyr Kohut and the former head of the administration Filip Pronin. They are suspected of corrupt activities on fortifications - it is about the embezzlement of 200 million hryvnias.