The Rada authorizes the activities of the Armed Forces units abroad

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a whole a bill that allows sending units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the territory of other states to ensure national security and defense. This was reported by the deputy corps, UNN reports.

The Verkhovna Rada has voted in favor of the draft law on sending units of the Armed Forces abroad during martial law (No. 12378). For - 317 - MP Oleksiy Honcharenko wrote on Telegram.

The purpose of the draft law is to ensure effective defense and cooperation with partner countries. The deployment of units is allowed for training, obtaining equipment and deterring aggression.

As the MP pointed out, the decision is made by the president, but with a submission to the Verkhovna Rada for approval.

The document clearly defines the tasks, number, terms and conditions of the units' stay abroad.

"This will allow us to attract international support for strengthening Ukraine's defense faster and more efficiently," Honcharenko said.

The draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Certain Issues of Sending Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Other States during the Period of Martial Law" under the number No. 12378 was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on January 7.

