Rada approves extension of mobilization for 90 days

The Verkhovna Rada has supported the extension of general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days - until May 9, the parliamentary corps reported, UNN writes.

Details

The Rada voted for law #12405 on the next extension of general mobilization. FOR - 310 - MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

He pointed out that the general mobilization in the country was extended for the 14th time, from February 08 to May 09 this year.

The document is awaiting the President's signature.

Previously

It was reported that the parliament voted to extend martial law for 90 days until May 9, 2024. The decision was supported by 315 MPs.