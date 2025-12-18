The Rada approved the list of commemorative dates and anniversaries to be celebrated in 2026-2027

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a Resolution defining the list of anniversaries of the most important events in the socio-political life of Ukraine and jubilees of prominent personalities to be celebrated at the national level in 2026-2027. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The text of the draft resolution No. 14203 is published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. This document recommends that the Cabinet of Ministers create an organizing committee for the preparation of the celebration of memorable dates and jubilees, as well as develop and approve relevant action plans together with relevant ministries.

The celebration at the national level of anniversaries of important events in the socio-political life of Ukraine and jubilees of prominent persons is an important component of the state policy of national memory, which contributes to the consolidation of society - states the explanatory note.

In addition, PJSC "Ukrposhta" is proposed to issue postage stamps and envelopes, and the National Bank - to produce commemorative coins.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the first reading a draft law on the de-Sovietization of the name of Ukraine's small change. At the same time, the coins "kopiika" and "shah" will be in circulation simultaneously for some time, and the ratio will remain 1:1.