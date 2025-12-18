$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea
The Rada approved the list of commemorative dates and anniversaries to be celebrated in 2026-2027

Kyiv • UNN

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a Resolution defining the list of anniversaries of the most important events and jubilees of prominent personalities to be celebrated at the national level in 2026-2027. The Cabinet of Ministers is recommended to create an organizing committee and develop action plans, and Ukrposhta and the National Bank are recommended to issue stamps, envelopes, and commemorative coins.

The Rada approved the list of commemorative dates and anniversaries to be celebrated in 2026-2027

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a Resolution defining the list of anniversaries of the most important events in the socio-political life of Ukraine and jubilees of prominent personalities to be celebrated at the national level in 2026-2027. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The text of the draft resolution No. 14203 is published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. This document recommends that the Cabinet of Ministers create an organizing committee for the preparation of the celebration of memorable dates and jubilees, as well as develop and approve relevant action plans together with relevant ministries.

The celebration at the national level of anniversaries of important events in the socio-political life of Ukraine and jubilees of prominent persons is an important component of the state policy of national memory, which contributes to the consolidation of society

- states the explanatory note.

In addition, PJSC "Ukrposhta" is proposed to issue postage stamps and envelopes, and the National Bank - to produce commemorative coins.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the first reading a draft law on the de-Sovietization of the name of Ukraine's small change. At the same time, the coins "kopiika" and "shah" will be in circulation simultaneously for some time, and the ratio will remain 1:1.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukrposhta
Ukraine