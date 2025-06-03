$41.620.09
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the shelling of Sumy by Russian invaders: three dead, about 20 wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 518 views

Russian troops shelled the city of Sumy, killing three people, including children. It is also known about at least 20 wounded, including children.

The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the shelling of Sumy by Russian invaders: three dead, about 20 wounded

According to the current year, 3 deaths are known. There is also different data on the number of injured, according to the regional administration - at least 20 injured.

Transmits UNN with reference to the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office and OVA.

Details

Russian troops shelled the city of Sumy, there are dead and wounded, including children. The regional prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the fact of war crimes that caused the death of people (part 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on June 3, 2025 at 09:18, the occupiers shelled the city of Sumy.

- stated in the post of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office

It is indicated that one means of destruction hit vehicles moving along the roadway in the center of the regional center, and several more - in the vicinity of the city.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of the shelling.

In Kharkiv region, Russia attacked a postal terminal with a missile and drones: a fire broke out03.06.25, 10:57 • 688 views

According to the department, as a result of the enemy's attack, as of 10:00, 2 dead civilians were known. The prosecutor's office cited data on 7 injured people, including 4 children.

UNN reported, with reference to the Sumy Regional State Administration, that as a result of the Russian attack in Sumy, the number of dead has increased to three.

It is also known about 20 injured, including two children.

Let us remind you

In Chernihiv, as a result of a night attack, an industrial enterprise, an educational institution, 80 apartments and 7 private houses were damaged. Five people were injured, two of them in serious condition.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Chernihiv
Sums
