The Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification regarding searches conducted by NABU at two prosecutors

The Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification regarding the searches conducted by NABU detectives at two prosecutors. In particular, it is emphasized that a prosecutor of the PGO is suspected of mediating the transfer of a bribe of 3.5 million dollars to judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court. He himself could not demand or close the case, as he is not the procedural head in it. This was reported by UNN with reference to the PGO.

In connection with numerous inquiries from media representatives, the Prosecutor General's Office provides additional information regarding today's searches of two prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Based on the ruling of the High Anti-Corruption Court, detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, within the framework of the pre-trial investigation of one of the criminal proceedings, conducted searches of two prosecutors of the PGO - reports the PGO.

Regarding the first prosecutor

The Prosecutor General's Office states that he has no procedural status in the criminal proceedings being investigated by NABU and SAP. Despite this, by court order, searches were conducted at his place of residence and work. The searches did not reveal any material evidence that could indicate his involvement in any criminal offense. At the same time, the prosecutor's mobile phone was seized.

"It should be noted that this prosecutor was part of a group of prosecutors who carried out procedural guidance in the case on suspicion of the head of one of the interregional departments of NABU detectives R. Magamedrasulov in aiding the aggressor state (Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," - informs the Prosecutor General's Office.

The PGO states that such actions may indicate possible attempts to discredit prosecutors who carry out procedural guidance in the specified proceedings, and to create an appropriate information background, which raises reasonable doubts about the objectivity of individual NABU detectives.

It is obvious that conducting a search of a prosecutor who worked on the case of a NABU official and seizing his mobile phone carry risks of access to information that may be important evidentiary basis in this proceeding. Therefore, this calls into question the impartiality and true motives of such procedural actions - emphasizes the PGO.

Regarding the second prosecutor

According to the data presented in the court ruling, he allegedly may be involved in mediating the transfer of 3.5 million US dollars to HACC judges and SAP officials to resolve the issue of closing criminal proceedings. At the same time, according to available information, this prosecutor had no relation to the investigation of the criminal proceedings that were allegedly to be closed for illegal gain. He also never belonged to the group of prosecutors who carry out procedural guidance in the proceedings on suspicion of a high-ranking NABU official - explain in the PGO.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasizes that it fully assists the investigation conducted by NABU and SAP to ensure its legality, objectivity, and transparency, as well as to prevent any distortions by interested parties.

In addition, the PGO appealed to the media that incorrectly presented the information.

We appeal to journalists who incorrectly presented the information, with a request to correct it: a prosecutor of the PGO is suspected of mediating the transfer of a bribe of 3.5 million dollars to judges of the HACC. He himself could not demand or close the case, as he is not the procedural head in it. We urge media representatives to use only verified information and refrain from spreading unconfirmed data - emphasizes the PGO.

Context

It is reported that under the procedural guidance of the SAP prosecutor, NABU detectives exposed a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office and lawyers for allegedly inciting to provide 3,500,000 US dollars in undue benefit for closing criminal proceedings being investigated by NABU detectives. The funds were allegedly to be transferred to SAP prosecutors and HACC judges for making an appropriate decision.

Subsequently, the Prosecutor General's Office reacted to the investigative actions conducted by NABU and SAP employees regarding the PGO prosecutor. It is noted that in the midst of the investigation of the case against NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, actions against the prosecutor begin, which raise reasonable doubts about their objectivity.

Magamedrasulov's case

On July 21, the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBU, detained Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of one of the territorial departments of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. He is suspected of aiding the Russian Federation.

The next day, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent Ruslan Magamedrasulov into custody.

The Security Service of Ukraine stated that the information about alleged political motives for the detention of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov is not true. The service also claims that all rumors that Ruslan Magamedrasulov was allegedly documenting one of the well-known Ukrainian businessmen are not true.

Recently, new evidence in the case of high-ranking NABU official Magamedrasulov was published.