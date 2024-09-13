“The priority is weapons": Zelensky listens to report of Syrsky and Umerov

Ukraine is striving to strengthen all parts of the frontline in Donetsk region, including the production of weapons and their supply. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, UNN reports .

Details

The President said that in the evening he had heard reports from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

The first priority is weapons for our soldiers in the Pokrovske, Kurakhove and Toretsk sectors, in all Donetsk sectors, and along the entire frontline. This includes both supply and production issues, both in Ukraine and jointly with partners. The task is to strengthen our positions as much as possible and put maximum pressure on Russia - Zelensky said.

According to him, the war can only be ended fairly in a strong position, and Ukraine is doing everything possible to do so.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian enterprises are ready to increase weapons productionbut lack funds. He appealed to partners for financial assistance, noting that production in Ukraine is cheaper and faster.