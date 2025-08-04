$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 2174 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
11:14 AM • 20175 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 20679 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
07:56 AM • 33400 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 47654 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 52269 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 54229 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 75537 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 284250 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 324009 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2.8m/s
37%
749mm
Popular news
In the USA, Tesla was ordered to pay $329 million for a fatal accident involving an autopilotAugust 4, 02:53 AM • 63587 views
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shownPhotoAugust 4, 05:54 AM • 63014 views
Indian PM Modi defiantly responds to Trump's pressure on Russian oil purchases - Bloomberg06:35 AM • 34543 views
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMA06:42 AM • 59890 views
Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russia at night, in the morning, and during the day: there is damage, no casualties09:24 AM • 31304 views
Publications
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness11:14 AM • 20134 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 195774 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 284231 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 471196 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 278689 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vadym Filashkin
Yurii Ihnat
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhoto09:23 AM • 4224 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 323994 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 134862 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 168681 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 178194 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Bild
Mi-8
Sukhoi Su-30

The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2174 views

The price of gold at the beginning of August 2025 reached 134,480 hryvnias per troy ounce, which is more than 20% higher than in December 2024. Global demand for gold increased by 3%, with investment demand rising by 78% and demand for jewelry decreasing.

The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen

Gold is once again at the peak of its popularity in the global market. In 2025, prices for the precious metal continue to break historical records. What is behind this: investor emotions or fundamental reasons? UNN investigates.

As of early August 2025, the spot price of gold is approximately 134,480 hryvnias per troy ounce — an international unit for measuring the weight of precious metals, equal to 31.1 grams. This is equivalent to about 4,320 hryvnias per gram of the precious metal. Meanwhile, in December 2024, the average cost of gold was approximately 110,300 UAH per troy ounce. This means that the value of gold has increased by more than 20% in seven months.

Despite the fact that gold is usually perceived as an asset unaffected by inflation, the current price increase has a much broader basis and is much deeper than a reaction to economic turbulence.

According to data from the World Gold Council, global demand for gold reached 1,248.8 tonnes in the second quarter of 2025. This is 3% more than in the same period last year. However, the most interesting aspect is the structure of demand.

Investment demand for gold in the second quarter of 2025 increased by 78%, primarily due to significant inflows of funds into ETF funds and physical gold. For example, since the beginning of 2025 alone, over $8.5 billion has flowed into SPDR Gold Shares and other similar funds.

At the same time, the popularity of gold as a jewelry metal has significantly decreased, noted financial expert Olena Sosedka. She added that for many investors, gold is now an anti-crisis asset that acts as a financial "anchor" during periods of market turbulence.

Gold prices in the global market have become so high that it has reduced the popularity of buying gold jewelry. This has been most reflected in key markets such as India and China, but a global decline in demand is felt worldwide. Due to rising prices, former fans of gold jewelry are increasingly preferring other precious metals. Instead, gold is more often considered as a way to preserve capital in conditions of economic instability and high inflation. And not as an item for everyday use.

- explained market trends Olena Sosedka.

Several global factors can be identified for the increase in gold's value. Firstly, there is global geopolitical tension in Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, which stimulates demand for asset protection. Secondly, the fall in the dollar's exchange rate stimulates demand for gold from investors in other currency zones. Thirdly, central banks continue to purchase gold. In the second quarter of 2025, they acquired 166.5 tons of gold, which is 41% higher than the average level over the previous decade.

In addition, analysts at Goldman Sachs – one of the largest and most influential investment banks in the world – predict that if the dollar continues to fall and the global situation does not stabilize, the value of gold will reach $3,700 per troy ounce by the end of 2025.

Thus, the increase in the value of gold is not an accident or a temporary market reaction. It is a consequence of profound changes in the global economy, where investors are once again choosing gold as a reliable way to protect their capital in unstable times.

While economic uncertainty persists globally and the financial system tries to find a new equilibrium, gold remains a reliable and proven asset for both ordinary investors and central banks.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyNews of the World
India
China