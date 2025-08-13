The Presidential Office confirmed that Zelenskyy is working in Berlin today and will meet with Merz

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is working in Berlin today. There will be a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, then they will jointly participate in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General Rutte, and US President Trump. This was stated to journalists by the press secretary of the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Nykyforov, as reported by UNN.

Details

The President is working in Berlin today. There will be a bilateral meeting with Federal Chancellor Merz, then they will jointly participate in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General Rutte, and US President Trump. - Nykyforov reported.

He noted that following the meeting, at 5:00 PM Kyiv time, statements by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Friedrich Merz to the media are possible. Also, an online meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will be held today.

Addition

Leaders of Europe and Ukraine will hold talks with US President Donald Trump at a virtual meeting on Wednesday before his summit with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.