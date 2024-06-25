The president of the European Council welcomed the start of negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on membership: points to "the beginning of a long process"

The opening of negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on EU membership through the first intergovernmental conference is a key milestone, both countries are embarking on a real transformation to full EU membership, and "the path that lies ahead will require constant effort, dedication and further significant reforms." This was stated by the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, in a statement before the opening of negotiations, calling it a "historic moment", writes UNN.

Details

"Today we are witnessing a historic moment. Following the decision of the European Council of December 2023 to start negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova to the EU, both countries are embarking on a real transformation into full EU membership – a moment of pride for both countries and a strategic step for the EU," Michel said.

The president of the European Council pointed out that"this is the result of huge efforts of Ukraine and Moldova on reforms." "When the will of the people is fulfilled, far-sighted leadership produces results and democracy is implemented, we see the fruits of real progress. The EU continues to cooperate with Ukraine and Moldova, especially as Ukraine is defending itself from Russia's illegal war of aggression, and Moldova is facing the consequences of war.

"The opening of accession negotiations through the first intergovernmental conferences is a key milestone. It is also proof of the tremendous progress that both countries have made towards European integration, despite the huge challenges that they have faced and still face," Michel said.

He stressed that "Ukraine's efforts are even more admirable, given that Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine has caused unprecedented difficulties and disasters. The people of Ukraine have shown extraordinary courage and solidarity in defending their sovereignty and their European future." "Moldova also faced significant difficulties, including economic pressure and political intimidation, but remained unwavering in its quest for even closer ties with the EU," the European official added.

"Both countries have demonstrated an impressive commitment to reform and compliance with European values. The transformational steps taken in areas such as the rule of law, governance and the judiciary are encouraging and clearly indicate their unwavering desire to join the European family. The support of different societies has also been crucial along the way, " he continued.

This is the beginning of a long process. While today we mark a significant step forward, we must also recognize that the path ahead will require sustained effort, dedication and further significant reforms. Ukraine and Moldova will need to continue working to strengthen institutions, continue fighting corruption and strengthen economic stability in order to meet strict standards of full EU membership - noted the chairman of the European Council.

"The European Union, through its institutions and Member States, is ready to support Ukraine and Moldova at every step of this path. We will provide the necessary resources, expertise and political support. together, we can build a stronger, more united Europe, where every nation has the opportunity to thrive in peace and prosperity," Michel concluded.

recall

On Tuesday, June 25, Luxembourg will host the first EU-Ukraine intergovernmental Ministerial Conference, which will mark the start of negotiations with the EU on membership.

The Intergovernmental Conference with Ukraine will start at 15:30 local time (16:30 Kyiv time).